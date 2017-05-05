GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
NEW YORK May 5 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Friday as U.S. payrolls report for April showed steady wage growth and the jobless rate hitting a near 10-year low.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.86 percent, up a 0.05 basis point from Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.