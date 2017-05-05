NEW YORK May 5 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Friday as U.S. payrolls report for April showed steady wage growth and the jobless rate hitting a near 10-year low.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.86 percent, up a 0.05 basis point from Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)