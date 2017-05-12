CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats as oil price slumps to 7-month low

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3263, or 75.40 U.S. cents * U.S. crude prices fall 2.56 percent * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 20 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, erasing recent gains as a drop in oil prices offset stronger-than-expected domestic wholesale trade data. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to seven-month lows on news of boosted supply by several key pr