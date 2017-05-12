BRIEF-Sangoma announces acquisition of Voip Supply LLC
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require
NEW YORK May 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned lower on Friday, erasing earlier gains as a government gauge in consumer prices in April rose less than analysts' forecast, raising concerns when domestic inflation would reach the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3263, or 75.40 U.S. cents * U.S. crude prices fall 2.56 percent * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 20 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, erasing recent gains as a drop in oil prices offset stronger-than-expected domestic wholesale trade data. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell to seven-month lows on news of boosted supply by several key pr