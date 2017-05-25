NEW YORK May 25 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Thursday in step with oil futures, prompted by diminishing expectations that OPEC producers would deepen their cuts on their crude outputs to reduce global oversupply.

At 8:56 a.m (1256 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.82 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. A week ago, it fell to 1.77 percent, the lowest since Nov. 9, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)