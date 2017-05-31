EUROZONE ECONOMY-Euro zone stays on growth road, hitting occasional bump
LONDON, June 23 Evidence built on Friday that the sturdy improvement in euro zone economic growth touted by the European Central Bank is in place -- albeit with some wobbles.
NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book on regional U.S. economic conditions showed little sign of price pressures from early April to late May.
At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, down almost half a basis point from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)
June 23 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as oil prices edged up and ahead of economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers.