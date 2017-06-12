NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations remained at lower levels on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve said its data on inflation expectations fell to multi-month lows in May, the latest evidence that domestic price growth might be waning.

At 11:13 a.m. (1513 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, down 0.75 basis point from Friday's close, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon)