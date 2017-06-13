BRIEF-MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375 pct senior notes
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes
NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Tuesday held their earlier losses, hovering near their lowest since November as domestic producer price growth stalled in May, stoking worries that inflation is weakening.
At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.76 percent, down 0.80 basis point from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, June 23 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest fintech companies, has taken a pan-European banking licence that allows it to bypass banks and process cross-border payments directly for its merchant customers, including many of the world's top ecommerce firms.