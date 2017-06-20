NEW YORK, June 20 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations fell in step with weaker oil futures,
hitting their lowest levels seen since before the U.S.
presidential election last November, where Donald Trump beat
Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
At 8:27 a.m. (1227 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven
rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular
10-year Treasury notes, was 1.67 percent, down 2 basis points
from late Monday. This was the lowest level for the 10-year
breakeven rate since Nov. 7, according to Tradeweb and Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)