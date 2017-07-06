FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil prices
July 6, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 19 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil prices

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose on Thursday to their strongest levels in more than three weeks in step with a jump in oil prices after data that showed large decline in domestic crude and gasoline inventories.

U.S. oil futures rose over 2 percent at $46.27 a barrel, extending their earlier gains following the latest inventory data.

At 12:42 p.m. (1642 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday. This was the highest reading on the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate since June 12, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

