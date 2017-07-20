FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim fall after weak 10-year TIPS sale
July 20, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 15 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim fall after weak 10-year TIPS sale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared their earlier decline on Thursday as demand for U.S. government debt faded following a $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at which overall demand was the weakest in nine years.

At 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.261 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, the 10-year yield touched a three-week low of 2.243 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

