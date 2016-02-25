NEW YORK Feb 25 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on traders' inflation expectations rose early Thursday, hovering
near 3-1/2 week highs, despite weaker oil prices due to renewed
worries about oversupply in a slowing global economy.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, have risen from their lowest levels since early 2009 in
recent days with a rebound in oil prices.
There has been a proposal to freeze output from major oil
producers, but there has been no immediate action on it.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.18
percentage point, up 0.85 basis point from late on Wednesday,
while the 10-year breakeven rate was 1.37 points, up 0.70 basis
point from Wednesday's close, according to Tradeweb data.
U.S. crude futures were down 1 percent at $31.78 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)