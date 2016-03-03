NEW YORK, March 3 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations briefly pared their initial
gains on Thursday after the government revised lower its reading
on fourth-quarter labor costs, while analysts expected a slight
upward revision.
Traders have bet that an improving labor market would begin
boosting wage pressure, propelling domestic inflation towards
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.
The Labor Department on Thursday said it downgraded the
increase in unit labor costs in the fourth quarter to 3.3
percent, from an earlier 4.5 percent gain. Economists polled by
Reuters had projected an upward adjustment to a 4.7 percent
rise.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, have climbed from their lowest levels since early 2009 as
oil prices have moved from 12-year lows set in February.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.35
percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday and hovering
at its highest level since late July, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up nearly 1 basis point
at 1.53 percent, holding near its highest in seven weeks.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)