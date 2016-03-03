* U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven rate hits highest since July

* U.S. oil futures rise over 30 pct since Feb. 11

* Besides TIPS, gold seen gaining allure as inflation hedge (Updates throughout, adds quotes, graphic links)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. inflation bonds have earned back some of their appeal as oil prices have moved up from 12-year lows and signs of an improving jobs market are supporting the view that domestic inflation could reach the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

Investors have poured more money into funds that focus on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). BlackRock's iShares TIPS exchange-traded funds, the biggest ETF of its kind, pulled in $612 million in assets to $15.24 billion in February, according to Reuters data.

TIPS earned a total return of 1.11 percent in February, bringing their year-to-date gain to 2.44 percent, according to an index compiled by Barclays.

Since mid-February, the yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over TIPS, known as inflation breakeven rates, have increased from their lowest levels since early 2009.

Fed officials have worried the historically weak breakeven rates could be an omen that the economy would continue to struggle with soft demand and low inflation.

The rebound in TIPS breakeven rates suggested some investors' confidence has returned. It had been battered at the start of the year due to tumbling oil prices and global market turbulence.

"Some economic optimism has been restored," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

The U.S. government's Consumer Price Index that excludes volatile food and energy prices rose 0.3 percent in January, the biggest rise since August 2011.

In January, the U.S. jobless rate fell to 4.9 percent, an eight-year low, while average hourly earnings grew 0.5 percent, the steepest rise in a year.

Moreover, U.S. oil futures have risen to $34.61 a barrel, up over 30 percent since Feb. 11.

In response to these encouraging developments, the 5-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.35 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday and its highest level since late July, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up nearly 2 basis points at 1.54 percent, holding near its highest in seven weeks.

Besides TIPS, investors may now see gold as an inflation hedge instead of a safe-haven asset like they did earlier this year, analysts said.

"Inflation worries would also explain why the price of gold has held up well despite other headwinds," Capital Markets' chief markets economist John Higgins wrote in a research note on Thursday.

Gold has risen 17 percent so far this year, reaching a one-year high of $1,260.60 an ounce in February.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)