NEW YORK, March 4 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose on Friday as U.S. employers added more workers than forecast in February but that news was muted by a surprise fall in wages.

Still, on the whole the latest labor data supported the view of an expanding U.S. economy and improving inflation trend.

On Friday, the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month, more than the 190,000 gain forecast among economists polled by Reuters, while average hourly earnings fell 0.1 percent, compared with an expected 0.2 percent rise.

In the wake of the latest jobs data, the yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, extended their recent rise from the lowest levels since early 2009 seen in February.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.40 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday and hovering at its highest level since late July, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 2 basis points at 1.56 percent, holding near its highest in seven weeks.