NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations held at lower levels on
Tuesday following data that showed domestic producer prices fell
within analysts' expectations, suggesting inflation remained
tame.
The Labor Department said its producer price index dropped
0.2 percent last month on lower energy and food costs, after
edging up 0.1 percent in January.
The in-line PPI figures were released prior to the start of
a two-day Federal Reserve meeting where policy-makers are
expected to leave policy rate unchanged in a range of 0.25-0.50
percent.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, had fallen earlier Tuesday on weaker oil prices.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.38
percent, down 1.6 basis points from Monday's close, according to
Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate slipped near 2 basis points
to 1.51 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)