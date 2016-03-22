NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations fell on Tuesday with oil futures following attacks on an airport and a metro train in Brussels, which killed at least 26 people.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, receded from their highest levels of the year set on Monday amid signs of domestic price growth accelerating.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.52 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late Monday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was marginally lower at 1.65 percent.

U.S. oil futures declined 0.8 percent to $41.21 a barrel as traders pared their energy bets and shifted money into safe-haven assets including gold, yen and U.S. and German government debt. (Reporting by Richard Leong)