NEW YORK, April 1 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations pared earlier losses on
Friday as a stronger-than-forecast March reading on wages
supported the view of domestic inflation accelerating.
The Labor Department said on Friday average hourly earnings
grew 0.3 percent in March, more than the 0.2 percent increase
projected by analysts polled by Reuters. In February, this wage
gauge fell 0.1 percent.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, fell earlier Friday due to weaker oil futures.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.51
percent, down 0.80 basis point from late Thursday, while the
10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.63 percent, 0.55 basis point
lower than Thursday, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)