NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations edged up from one-week lows on Wednesday with higher oil futures on hopes for a pact among major producers to freeze output in a bid to stabilize global energy prices.

Bets on U.S. inflation to accelerate were revived after Kuwait said there were "positive indications an agreement will be reached" on output during a producer meeting scheduled for April 17 in Qatar.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, had fallen from recent days in step with oil prices due to renewed worries about weakening global growth.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.47 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late Tuesday, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.61 percent, 1 basis point higher than Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

In New York, spot oil futures gained 2 percent at $36.62 a barrel in early U.S. trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong)