NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Tuesday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in import prices in March supported the view domestic inflation remains tame.

The Labor Department said import prices gained 0.2 percent last month after a downwardly adjusted 0.4 percent decline in February. It was the first time since June that import prices rose and the largest increase since May.

The March increase in import prices, however, was less than the median forecast for a 1.0 percent gain among economists polled by Reuters.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.44 percent, up 0.10 basis point from late Monday, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.58 percent, 0.65 basis point higher than Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)