NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations rose on Wednesday to their
highest levels in about 2-1/2 weeks even as oil futures fell on
renewed worries about a global supply glut.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates,
are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook. The
five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.47 percent, up
0.5 basis point from Tuesday's close, while the 10-year
breakeven rate edged up almost 0.5 basis point to 1.62 percent,
according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)