NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose on Wednesday to their highest levels in about 2-1/2 weeks even as oil futures fell on renewed worries about a global supply glut.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.47 percent, up 0.5 basis point from Tuesday's close, while the 10-year breakeven rate edged up almost 0.5 basis point to 1.62 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)