NEW YORK, April 21 The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations rose on Thursday to their highest levels in 2-1/2 weeks as oil futures firmed expectations of the biggest drop in non-OPEC output in 25 years.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.50 percent, up 0.75 basis point from Wednesday's close, while the 10-year breakeven rate edged up 0.80 basis point to 1.64 percent, according to Tradeweb.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)