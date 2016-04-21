NEW YORK, April 21 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations rose on Thursday to their
highest levels in 2-1/2 weeks as oil futures firmed expectations
of the biggest drop in non-OPEC output in 25 years.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates,
are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook. The
five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.50 percent, up
0.75 basis point from Wednesday's close, while the 10-year
breakeven rate edged up 0.80 basis point to 1.64 percent,
according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)