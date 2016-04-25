UPDATE 3-Trump troubles push U.S. and German bond yields closer
* Euro zone yields follow US Treasuries lower on Trump worries
NEW YORK, April 25 A gauge on investors' view on U.S. inflation over the next decade rose to its strongest since August on Monday as oil prices extended a recent run-up on hopes of reduced global supply.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook.
The 10-year breakeven rate rose 2 basis points to 1.67 percent, its highest level since August, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.