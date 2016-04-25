NEW YORK, April 25 A gauge on investors' view on U.S. inflation over the next decade rose to its strongest since August on Monday as oil prices extended a recent run-up on hopes of reduced global supply.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook.

The 10-year breakeven rate rose 2 basis points to 1.67 percent, its highest level since August, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)