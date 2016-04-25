(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 25 The U.S. bond market's gauge
on investors' 10-year inflation expectations rose on Monday but
came off its multi-month high hit during the session, as oil
futures fell following three weeks of gains.
Since mid-February, oil prices have rebounded from 12-year
lows. This has prompted bond investors to reduce bets that
disinflation pressure could keep the Federal Reserve from
raising interest rates in 2016.
As oil prices rose, more cash also flowed into Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, widening their yield differences
with regular Treasuries.
Early Monday, the yield gap on 10-year TIPS and nominal
Treasuries, which is a proxy on investors' inflation outlook
over 10 years, reached 1.67 percent, its highest level since
August, according to Tradeweb.
Investors and analysts said the rise in TIPS breakeven rates
may be limited in the near term until there is evidence of wage
inflation and another sharp spike in oil prices.
"We're pretty close to fair (in value). It's where we
started during the year," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager at
Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York.
In February, TIPS breakeven rates hit their lowest levels
since early 2009 as tumbling oil and commodity prices stoked
fears about a U.S. recession.
In late Monday trading, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was
1.66 percent, clinging to a 0.75 basis point rise from Friday,
Tradeweb data showed.
The five-year breakeven rate was 1.55 percent, down 0.75
basis point on the day, after hitting 1.57 percent earlier
Monday.
U.S. oil futures settled down by more than $1 or 2.5
percent at $42.64 a barrel following a report on a sharp rise in
U.S. oil inventory and warning from two leading banks in
commodities that the oil market recovery may not last.
