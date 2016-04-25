(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comment from portfolio manager)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 25 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' 10-year inflation expectations rose on Monday but came off its multi-month high hit during the session, as oil futures fell following three weeks of gains.

Since mid-February, oil prices have rebounded from 12-year lows. This has prompted bond investors to reduce bets that disinflation pressure could keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in 2016.

As oil prices rose, more cash also flowed into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, widening their yield differences with regular Treasuries.

Early Monday, the yield gap on 10-year TIPS and nominal Treasuries, which is a proxy on investors' inflation outlook over 10 years, reached 1.67 percent, its highest level since August, according to Tradeweb.

Investors and analysts said the rise in TIPS breakeven rates may be limited in the near term until there is evidence of wage inflation and another sharp spike in oil prices.

"We're pretty close to fair (in value). It's where we started during the year," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York.

In February, TIPS breakeven rates hit their lowest levels since early 2009 as tumbling oil and commodity prices stoked fears about a U.S. recession.

In late Monday trading, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.66 percent, clinging to a 0.75 basis point rise from Friday, Tradeweb data showed.

The five-year breakeven rate was 1.55 percent, down 0.75 basis point on the day, after hitting 1.57 percent earlier Monday.

U.S. oil futures settled down by more than $1 or 2.5 percent at $42.64 a barrel following a report on a sharp rise in U.S. oil inventory and warning from two leading banks in commodities that the oil market recovery may not last. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)