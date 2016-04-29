NEW YORK, April 29 The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation outlook in 10 years fell on Friday from its strongest level since early August even as U.S. oil prices reached their highest levels so far in 2016.

The yield differences between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' 10-year inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was down about half a basis point at 1.72 percent, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)