NEW YORK, Sept 16 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations turned higher on Friday as data showed domestic consumer prices in August grew faster than forecast, suggesting underlying price pressure is picking up.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.52 percent, nearly 2 basis points wider than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)