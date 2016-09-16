(Adds details on latest CPI data)

NEW YORK, Sept 16 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations rose on Friday, erasing initial losses, as data showed domestic consumer prices in August grew faster than forecast.

The government's Consumer Price Index, its broadest inflation gauge, rose 0.2 percent last month, bringing its increase over 12 months to 1.1 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent rise for August.

Higher rent and healthcare costs were behind most of the increase last month, more than offsetting a decline in gasoline prices.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, whose principal and interest payments are adjusted against the CPI, gained on the stronger-than-expected reading.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year TIPS was last at 1.52 percent, nearly 2 basis points wider than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year TIPS was last at 1.52 percent, nearly 2 basis points wider than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

The yield gap between regular five-year Treasuries and five-year TIPS also widened nearly 2 basis points, to 1.36 percent, close to the upper end of its trading range since late July.