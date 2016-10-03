NEW YORK Oct 3 The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations rose on Monday in step with higher oil prices following last week's proposed agreement among OPEC producers to reduce output in a bid to address the global energy glut.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.62 percent, more than 2 basis points wider than late on Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)