NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations slipped to their lowest in nearly six weeks on Wednesday as investors scaled back their view on future price growth due to weaker oil futures.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.97 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)