NEW YORK, March 28 Yields on U.S. Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities hovered above one-month lows on
Tuesday as traders speculate on U.S. President Trump and
Republican lawmakers' plan on tax reform and its impact on
economic growth.
TIPS yields have fallen in recent days on concerns about
their pledge on fiscal stimulus especially tax cuts will not
happen as soon as they had hoped for.
Their worries were exacerbated after top Republicans pulled
the vote on healthcare reform bill in the House of
Representatives on Friday as they struggled to cobble enough
votes to pass it.
The yield on five-year TIPS was -0.158
percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday, while 10-year
TIPS yield was 1 basis point lower at 0.391
percent.
On Monday, five-year TIPS yield reached a one-month low of
-0.177 percent and 10-year TIPS yield hit a one-month low of
0.366 percent, according to Tradeweb.
