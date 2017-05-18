BRIEF-Pivot Technology launches normal course issuer bid
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK May 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday fell to their lowest levels since November as more traders exited earlier bets on a pickup in price growth and ahead of an $11 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, decreased to 1.78 percent, the lowest since Nov. 10 and down over 1 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.