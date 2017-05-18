* Record indirect bidder purchase at 10-year TIPS auction

* Ten-year TIPS breakeven rate hits lowest since Trump win

* Higher crude futures on hopes for output curb helps TIPS (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 18 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rebounded on Thursday from their lowest levels since November on sizzling investor demand at an $11 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

Oil futures, which rose on hopes the major producers would agree to extend their current output cuts next week, also buttressed the $1.24 trillion bond sector.

Earlier Thursday, TIPS breakeven rates, or the yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries, year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, had been on track to fall for a fifth straight session before the auction.

Traders had pared their bullish TIPS positions on concerns that domestic inflation would take longer than previously thought to reach the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal in the aftermath of a slower year-over-year rise in the government's Consumer Price Index in April.

"I hope today's auction represents a turning point. We are seeing a return to the reflation trade reasserting itself," said Com Crocker, senior analyst at New Century Advisors LLC in New York.

Indirect bidders, including fund managers and overseas central banks, bought a record high share at the latest 10-year TIPS auction on Thursday.

In addition to signs of renewed investor appetite for TIPS, higher oil prices revived TIPS' appeal as an inflation hedge, analysts said.

The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate hit 1.77 percent earlier Thursday. That was the lowest since Nov. 9, the day after the election of U.S. Presidential Donald Trump.

The 10-year breakeven rate was last 1.83 percent, up 2 basis points on the day, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 2 basis points at 1.73 percent late Thursday after hitting 1.69 percent, the lowest since Nov. 29.

U.S. oil futures settled up 28 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $49.35 a barrel on expectations that key producing countries would stick to production cuts to reduce a global crude glut.

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon and Richard Chang)