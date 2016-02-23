NEW YORK Feb 23 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on investors' inflation expectations retreated after earlier
gains on Tuesday as losses in oil futures accelerated following
recent gains on a potential output freeze among major producers.
Oil futures hit 12-year lows earlier this month and raised
doubts among investors on whether domestic price growth would
achieve the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.
The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury
Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven
rates, earlier Tuesday touched their highest levels in over two
weeks on a rebound in oil prices.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.12
percentage point, up 0.20 basis point from late on Monday, while
the 10-year breakeven rate was 1.32 points, up 0.40 basis point
from Monday's close, according to Tradeweb data.
U.S. oil futures fell over 4 percent at $31.99 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)