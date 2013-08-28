Aug 28 The U.S. Treasury said it designated the
$35 billion worth of 5-year government debt it auctioned on
Wednesday as a re-opening of a previous seven-year issue because
it matched the maturity and interest payment dates of the old
seven-year note.
In the unscheduled re-opening in the wake of the surge in
yields in recent weeks, the Treasury sold the five-year debt
supply at a yield of 1.624 percent, the highest
level since May 2011, to below-average demand. The "reopened"
seven-year issue will carry a coupon rate of 1.50 percent and
mature in August 2018.
On the open market, the seven-year Treasuries due in August
2018 were yielding 1.622 percent in mid-afternoon
Wednesday trading.
The Treasury will complete this week's $98 billion
coupon-bearing supply with a $29 billion sale of new seven-year
notes on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the upcoming
seven-year supply to sell at a yield of 2.235
percent, which would be highest level since July 2011.