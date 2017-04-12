NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would prefer the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 2.259 percent, the lowest level since Nov. 17, before rising to 2.280 percent, which was down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)