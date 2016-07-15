(Adds background, quote)

NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury prices trimmed losses in late U.S. trading on Friday as the Turkish military said it had taken power in the country, kindling safe-haven demand for low-risk assets on worries about a large shift in power in the Middle East.

The late flurry of bids reduced the market's losses on the week. Treasury yields reached their three-week highs earlier on Friday due to on upbeat domestic economic data and reduced worries about global economic growth.

"It's a bit of retracement with this news (on Turkey)," Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York, said of the emergence of bond buying.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 8/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.558 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year note was down as much as 20/32 in price with a yield of 1.601 percent in earlier trading on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)