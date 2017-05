NEW YORK, June 28 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices ticked up slightly late Tuesday after Moody's changed its outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies following Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week, known as Brexit.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.451 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)