NEW YORK, April 21 Wall Street firms said the
federal government was unlikely to soon introduce a bond that
matures as far as out as 100 years, raising doubts as the
Treasury Department asked about the potential demand for an
ultra-long Treasury security.
Some firms said this week that they were concerned about
whether there is a big enough audience for ultra-long bonds and
how willing primary dealers would be to hold that type of
government debt to provide liquidity to investors.
"We think the Treasury is unlikely to introduce ultra-long
issuance," Goldman Sachs David Mericle, senior economist at
Goldman Sachs, one of the 23 U.S. primary dealers, wrote in a
research note on Friday.
Primary dealers are required by the Federal Reserve to
participate at each Treasury auction in order retain their
status to do business directly with the U.S. central bank.
Britain, Canada, Japan and France have been selling
ultra-long bonds to growing demand from insurers, pension funds
and other long-term asset managers, analysts said.
The U.S. government's longest maturity is a 30-year issue
it auctions each month. An ultra-long bond could
help the government lock in historically low long-term borrowing
costs.
The Treasury this week asked the primary dealers about
investor interest in an ultra Treasury bond in its quarterly
refunding questionnaire.
Nomura Securities International, a primary dealer, said that
a 50-year bond is the maximum maturity it recommends to the
Treasury "given the unique U.S. landscape."
It also recommended in a research note on Friday that the
Treasury should issue no more than $50 billion in ultra-long
bonds at the start of the program.
A 50-year bond would yield 15 basis to 25 basis points more
than a 30-year bond whose yield was 2.89 percent on Friday,
analysts said.
Analysts at Societe Generale, another primary dealer, said
in a note on Thursday that an ultra-long bond "poses a risk if
investor demand does not materialise ... and ultimately pose an
additional cost to tax payers."
Goldman's Mericle cited other factors that may stop the
Treasury from launching an ultra-long bond.
Such a bond would go against the Treasury's long-standing
principle of regular and predictable issuance, while the White
House's motivation to sell such bonds appears linked to funding
a large infrastructure program "that we think is unlikely to
materialize," Mericle said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)