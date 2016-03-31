NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. Treasury prices added
gains briefly early Thursday as a bigger-than-forecast increase
in weekly domestic jobless claims may portend some cooling in
labor market improvement and support the view of slow interest
rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The Labor Department said first-time filings for state
unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to 276,000 for the week ended
March 26, which was more than the 265,000 forecast among
economists polled by Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded at
98-5/32, little changed in price from late on Wednesday. The
10-year yield was 1.830 percent, flat from Wednesday's 3 p.m.
close.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)