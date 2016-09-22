Sterling back above $1.30, close to 8-month high
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. Treasury prices briefly trimmed their earlier gains on Thursday as data showed initial filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a two-month low last week, supporting the view of steady job growth.
The U.S. 30-year bond's price gain was 31/32 shortly after the release of the latest jobless claims data before rebounding to 1-4/32. The 30-year yield was last at 2.347 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, May 19 Companies with strong earnings and good trading track records, including telecommunications provider CenturyLink and food company Post Holdings, are tapping the US leveraged loan market at ever-tighter spreads as investor demand remains strong for floating rate assets.