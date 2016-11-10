TABLE-U.S. states' personal income tax revenue lower in April

May 19 U.S. states' personal income tax revenue, which has swung wildly in recent years, fell in April by an average of 6.6 percent for the 27 states for which Reuters has data. The following is a state-by-state breakdown of April PIT collections from 2017 and 2016 (all $ figures in mlns): STATE APRIL 2017 APRIL 2016 NET CHG PCT CHG ALABAMA $370 $432.6 -$62.5 -14.4 ARKANSAS $522 $505.3 +$16.7 +3.3 CALIFORNIA