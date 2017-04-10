BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. Treasury yields were near flat late on Monday after an event at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke broadly about the U.S. economy and monetary policy.
The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held at 2.366 percent, which was down marginally from Friday, while the two-year Treasury yield was 1.278 percent, nearly 1 basis point lower than Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing