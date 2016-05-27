Superlong JGBs firm, 40-year sale awaited
TOKYO, May 23 Superlong Japanese government bonds firmed on Tuesday after decent results at a liquidity-boosting auction, while the benchmark JGB was steady.
NEW YORK May 27 U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it probably would be appropriate to raise interest rates in coming months if the U.S. economy improves further.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up over 2 basis points to 1.849 percent, while two-year yields were up 4 basis points at 0.907 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 23 Greece's short-dated government bond yields spiked in early trade on Tuesday after its chief creditors failed to agree a debt relief deal at an overnight meeting.