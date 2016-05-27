NEW YORK May 27 U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it probably would be appropriate to raise interest rates in coming months if the U.S. economy improves further.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up over 2 basis points to 1.849 percent, while two-year yields were up 4 basis points at 0.907 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)