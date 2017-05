NEW YORK, June 24 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes tumbled close to a record low as investors, who were stunned by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, scrambled for low-risk U.S., German and Japanese government debt.

The 10-year Treasury yield traded as low as 1.406 percent, just over 2 basis points higher than the record low of 1.381 percent, according to Reuters data. The 10-year yield was last 1.445 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alison Williams)