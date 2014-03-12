NEW YORK, March 12 Wall Street's cash bonus pool rose 15 percent to $26.7 billion in 2013 as average cash bonuses hit the third highest on record at $164,530, New York state's comptroller said in an estimate on Wednesday.

"Wall Street navigated through some rough patches last year and had a profitable year in 2013. Securities industry employees took home significantly higher bonuses on average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

"Although profits were lower than the prior year, the industry still had a good year in 2013 despite costly legal settlements and higher interest rates," he added.