The Eagles sue Hotel California
The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name "Hotel California," arguably the band's most famous song, without permission.
Harper Lee's highly anticipated novel "Go Set a Watchman" once again topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday for a third consecutive week.
Data released from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.
Hardcover Fiction Last week
1. "Go Set a Watchman" 1
Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)
2. "The Girl on the Train" 2
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)
3. "Circling The Sun" -
Paula McLain (Ballantine, $28)
4. "The English Spy" 4
Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)
5. "Code of Conduct" 3
Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99)
6. "Badlands" -
C.J. Box (Minotaur, $26.99)
7. "Truth or Die" 5
Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28)
8. "Nemesis" 6
Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95)
9. "Finders Keepers" 10
Stephen King (Scribner, $30)
10. "The Bourbon Kings" -
J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 2
Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)
2. "Between the World and Me" 3
Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
3. "Self-Help" 1
Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery, $22.99)
4. "The Wright Brothers" 4
David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)
5. "Modern Romance" 5
Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)
6. "A Full Life" 9
Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster, $28)
7. "Down the Rabbit Hole" 7
Holly Madison (Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99)
8. "The Conservative Heart" 6
Arthur C. Brooks (HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99)
9. "A Time for Truth" 8
Ted Cruz (HarperCollins/Broadside, $27.99)
10. "The Whole 30" 12
Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)
(Week ended August 2, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)
