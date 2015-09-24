David Lagercrantz signs his book at a release event for the fourth book in the Millennium series of crime novels in a Stockholm bookshop August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency

"The Girl in the Spider's Web," the sequel to the late Stieg Larsson's best-selling trilogy of Lisbeth Salander mysteries, reclaimed the top spot on the weekly U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 2

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

2. "Make Me" 1

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

3. "Devoted in Death" 14

J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95)

4. "Go Set a Watchman" 3

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

5. "The Girl on the Train" 6

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

6. "X" 4

Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95)

7. "The Scam" -

Evanovich/Goldberg (Bantam, $28)

8. "The End Game" -

Coulter/Ellison (Putnam, $26.95)

9. "Fates and Furies" -

Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $27.95)

10. "Undercover" 5

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Why Not Me?" -

Mindy Kaling (Crown Archetype, $25)

2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 1

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

3. "Rising Strong" 2

Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27)

4. "Killing The Messenger" -

David Brock (Hachette/Twelve, $28)

5. "Between the World and Me" 5

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

6. "Southern Routes" -

Ben Vaughn (Thomas Nelson, $26.99)

7. "Plunder and Deceit" 3

Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)

8. "Exceptional" 4

Cheney/Cheney (S&S/Threshold, $28)

9. "For The Love" 6

Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)

10. "Guinness World Records 2016" 7

(Guinness World Records, $28.95)

(Week ended Sept. 20, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)