"The Survivor," the newest thriller installment of late author Vince Flynn's Mitch Rapp novel series co-written by Kyle Mills, edged out "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin's latest tale from Westeros for the top spot on the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the weekly list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "The Survivor" -

Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28)

2. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" -

George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $30)

3. "The Murder House" 1

Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown $28)

4. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 2

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

5. "Come Rain or Come Shine" 3

Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)

6. "Dashing Through The Snow" -

Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18)

7. "Go Set a Watchman" 6

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

8. "The Girl on the Train" 8

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

9. "Make Me" 5

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

10. "Shadows of Self" -

Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $27.99)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Reagan" 1

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

2. "A More Perfect Union" -

Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $26.95)

3. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 2

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

4. "Agents of Babylon" -

David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99)

5. "The Power of 'I Am'" -

Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords, $26)

6. "M Train" -

Patti Smith (Knopf, $25)

7. "A Common Struggle" -

Kennedy/Fried (Penguin/Blue Rider, $28.95)

8. "The Heart-Led Leader" -

Tommy Spaulding (Crown Business, $26)

9. "Why Not Me?" 5

Mindy Kaling (Crown Archetype, $25)

10. "Big Magic" 3

Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $24.95)

(Week ended Oct. 11, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company)

(In this story, Nielsen BookScan adds Kyle Mills as co-author, Bestler as co-publisher of 'The Survivor')

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Grant McCool and Matthew Lewis)