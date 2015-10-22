Oct 22 "See Me," a suspenseful, thriller romance from best-selling author Nicholas Sparks,' notched the top spot on the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the weekly list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "See Me" - Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 2. "The Survivor" 1 Vince Flynn, Kyle Miss (Atria/Bestler, $28) 3. "The Murder House" 3 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown $28) 4. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" 2 George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $30) 5. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 4 David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95) 6. "City On Fire" - Garth Risk Hallberg (Knopf, $30) 7. "Go Set a Watchman" 7 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) 8. "Come Rain or Come Shine" 5 Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 9. "The Girl on the Train" 8 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 10. "Dashing Through The Snow" 6 Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Reagan" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 2. "Humans of New York: Stories" - Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) 3. "A More Perfect Union" 2 Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $26.95) 4. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 3 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 5. "The Power of 'I Am'" 5 Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords, $26) 6. "M Train" 6 Patti Smith (Knopf, $25) 7. "Farmhouse Rules" - Nancy Fuller (Grand Central Life & Style, $30) 8. "A Common Struggle" 7 Kennedy/Fried (Penguin/Blue Rider, $28.95) 9. "Agents of Babylon" 4 David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99) 10. "Big Magic" 10 Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $24.95) (Week ended Oct. 18, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Grant McCool and David Gregorio)