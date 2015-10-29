Oct 29 "Rogue Lawyer," the latest thriller from author John Grisham, debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the weekly list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Rogue Lawyer" - John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "See Me" 1 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 3. "Career of Evil" - Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28) 4. "The Survivor" 2 Vince Flynn, Kyle Miss (Atria/Bestler, $28) 5. "Welcome to Night Vale" - Joseph Fink (Harper Perennial, $19.99) 6. "The Murder House" 3 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown $28) 7. "The Lake House" - Kate Morton (Atria, $28) 8. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 5 David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95) 9. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" 4 George R. R. Martin (Bantam, $30) 10. "Go Set a Watchman" 7 Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" - Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 2. "Killing Reagan" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "A More Perfect Union" 3 Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $26.95) 4. "Binge" - Tyler Oakley (S&S/Gallery, $24) 5. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 4 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 6. "The Power of 'I Am'" 5 Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords, $26) 7. "Big Magic" 10 Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $24.95) 8. "Extreme Ownership" - Willink/Babin (St. Martin's, $26.99) 9. "Agents of Babylon" 9 David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99) 10. "Humans of New York: Stories" 2 Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) (Week ended Oct. 25, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby)