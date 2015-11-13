Nov 13 Stephen King's new thriller "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart for a second week on Friday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the weekly list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" - Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 2. "Rogue Lawyer" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "The Crossing" - Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 4. "See Me" 2 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 5. "Depraved Heart" 3 Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99) 6. "The Immortal Nicholas" 6 Glenn Beck (Mercury Ink, $26.99) 7. "The Survivor" 4 Vince Flynn, Kyle Miss (Atria/Bestler, $28) 8. "Avenue of Mysteries" - John Irving (Simon & Schuster, $28.00 9. "Career of Evil" 8 Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28) 10. "The Murder House" 7 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown $28) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 1 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 2. "Killing Reagan" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "Troublemaker" - Leah Remini (Ballantine, $27.00) 4. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates"- Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 5. "Crippled America" - Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00) 6. "A More Perfect Union" 5 Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $26.95) 7. Guinness World Records 2016 12 Guinness World Records ($28.95) 8. "Extreme Ownership" 9 Willink/Babin (St. Martin's, $26.99) 9. "The Witches" 6 Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown, $32.00 10. "Government Zero" 3 Michael Savage (Hachette/Center Street, $27) (Week ended Nov 8. 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)