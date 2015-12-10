Dec 10 James Patterson's new thriller "Cross Justice" topped the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart for a second week on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Cross Justice" 1 James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29) 2. "Rogue Lawyer" 4 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3. "Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief" - Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 4. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" 5 Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 5. "The Guilty" 3 David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28) 6. "See Me" 6 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 7. "Precious Gifts" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $27) 8. "Tricky Twenty-Two" 2 Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28 9. "The Immortal Nicholas" 13 Glenn Beck (Mercury Ink, $26.99 10. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto" 9 Mitch Albom, (Harper, $25.99) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Humans of New York: Stories" 7 Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99) 2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 3 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 3. "Killing Reagan" 1 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 4. "Guinness World Records 2016" 4 Guinness World Records ($28.95) 5. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 5 Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 6. "Thing Explainer" 2 Randall Munroe (HMH, $24.95) 7. "Crippled America" 8 Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00) 8. "Destiny and Power" 6 Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00) 9. "Eye-popping Oddities" 9 Ripleys Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95) 10. "Between the World and Me" 11 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau $24) (Week ended Dec. 6, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)